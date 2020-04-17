Williston Catholic School Parade

St. Joseph's Catholic School teachers and staff took to the parking lot this afternoon to show students how much they've been missed.

They held signs and waved as dozens of cars filed in with students and parents waving back. Students have been out of the classroom for nearly a month and transitioning to online learning hasn't been the easy. The parade allowed students and teachers to experience a sense of normalcy during these unprecedented times. Staff say it's comforting to see their students in person, even if it's from a safe distance.

"It's exciting to see the kids. They miss us and we miss them and we literally kind of made it like a parade. They were throwing candy and giving us gifts and signs. It was a great day," said Rev. Russell Kovash, St. Joseph's Catholic School.

Williston's Wilkinson Elementary held their own teacher parade earlier this week. It's just one of several schools across North Dakota to hold the social distancing event.

