Williston CVB hands out 9,000 Easter eggs in drive-thru

The Convention and Visitors Bureau had to cancel this year's Little Sprouts Egg Hunt, but didn't want people to miss out on a fun event.

On Tuesday, families lined up in their cars, waiting to receive candy-filled Easter eggs to hold their own hunts at home.

Every car got lollipops and up to two bags with 25 eggs each at the drive-thru window. Parents were appreciative, especially now that children are home most of the day.

Williston Mother Abby Perez said: "This is an event that my kids looked forward to every year, and it's so sweet of them to still give and do that for us, because it just breaks up that boring day-to-day that we've kind of gotten into. they do a lot for our kids and our community so I'm grateful that we live here."

The CVB says it's important to hold these types of events, especially when social distancing can make people feel disconnected at times.

"Part of our mission is to bring the community together, bring people to town. Since we can't really promote the bringing people to town part of it right now, we are really focusing on the quality of life part of it," said Sabrina Ramey, Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Tuesday's event was so popular that the CVB gave out all 9,000 eggs in just an hour.