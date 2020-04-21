Williams County fifth-graders' virtual Bread Fair

A 38-year-old tradition in Williams County is adjusting to a world where social-distancing is the new norm.

The Bread Fair is something many fifth-graders look forward to, but this year, gathering in groups of a few hundred students won’t happen for Grenora, St. Joseph’s, and Trinity Christian schools. So, the NDSU extension office has created a Virtual Bread Fair, where parents can come pick up a bread-making kit for students at home. It keeps the tradition alive and offers children a fun at-home activity while teaching them about North Dakota’s billion-dollar agriculture industry.

Family & Community Wellness Extension Agent Katalin Quale said: “But it also gets them in the kitchen and working with their hands and kind of learning where their food comes from. They have a little bit of a better understanding of how that local bread got from the farm to the store.”

Instead of a live demonstration, Quale posted instruction videos online.

Students will learn that North Dakota is the number one producer of the three main ingredients they’re using to make the bread: Canola, Hard Red Spring Wheat, and Honey.

