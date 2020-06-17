Williams County farmers experiencing a drought

Most of North Dakota is in a drought according to the National Weather Serivce. Based on previous years’ trend data, the northwestern part of the state may stay that way for a while. That could impact farmers during the critical period for crop growth.

After seeds are planted, farmers rely on rain to germinate the crop. Williams County is in a moderate drought, and the predictions don’t look promising for the next three to four months.

Williams County NDSU Extension Office Ag. Agent Kelly Leo said: “We’ll probably stay from at least mild to moderate even with some precipitation, we’re probably still going to be in a drought because we’re behind. We’re about two and a half inches behind normal for this time of the year.”

Less rain means there could be reduced yields and lower quality crops this year. The extension office says it’s also important to do some early nitrate testing.

Leo added, “Nitrate levels in forages and hay can also be affected by changes in environmental conditions, and that doesn’t have to be in dried hay, it can be in standing forage as well. We can do those tests and get some type of a prediction.”

Livestock could be poisoned if they eat hay with nitrate levels that are too high. If you’d like the extension office to test nitrate levels of your crops, call (701) 577-4595.

