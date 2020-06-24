Williams County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help identifying man found in Missouri River in 1982

The Williams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who went missing on June 22, 1982.

The missing person, a white male between the ages of 30 to 40, was found deceased along the Missouri River east of Williston, near the mouth of the Little Muddy River. Despite a thorough investigation in 1982, the person has never been identified.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 701-577-7700.