Williams County School District takes first step to reorganize

The Williams County School District Eight Board of Directors took the first step toward reorganizing with Williston Public School District One.

The five members voted unanimously to pursue the move which, under North Dakota Century Code, means that District One must also vote “yes” to move forward.

They must then prepare and approve a plan to submit to the county superintendent having jurisdiction over the major portion of property in each district.

“Certain people are going to say we’re moving too fast, some people are going to say we’re moving too slow. My personal opinion, I think we have done our homework, I think we’ve researched the topic,” said Chris Jundt, Vice President of the Williams County District Eight Board of Directors.

“It is what’s best for the students, that’s for more buildings to be built, to hire more teachers, to want these doctors to stay, to bring those people to Williston, and to keep them there,” said Sarah Williams, a board member.

The next scheduled District Eight board meeting is June 8.

