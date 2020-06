John Kasmer, a former Williston Public School District No. 1 board member, secured his seat on the District 8 board.

Kasmer joins the board as it is in the midst of pursuing a reorganization plan with Williston Public School District No. 1.

“I got tired of people arguing over this district and the other district. We are both one area. We need to be one,” Kasmer said in a debate for the seat in May.

Kasmer’s win unseats incumbent board president Dawn Hollingsworth.