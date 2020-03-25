Will-Moore teacher hosts story time with her horse, Walter

Being away from school can be tough for kids; they’re missing their friends and their teachers. Teachers say it’s just as difficult for them. Many teachers have gotten creative in how they’re reaching out to their students.

First grade teacher Kenda Crane has never held a story time quite like this one. Even Roscoe the dog joined in for story time from the barn.

“I’ve seen a lot of people reading to their students,” said Crane. “I wanted to do something creative and shows something I’m passionate about.”

Crane posted the video to her classroom Facebook page, as well as her personal page.

“The kids were really excited. Parents said their kids miss me and were excited to see my face. It breaks your heart you can’t be with them. Thank goodness for technology and that we can still interact and still be a part of each other’s lives,” said Crane.

And while she’s used to being in a classroom full of 6-year-olds, Walter will have to do until school resumes.

“He’s six years old. He’s a sweet little guy,” Crane said about Walter. “This is all a new learning focus for all of us.”

A new experience that teachers like Crane are tackling with creativity and humor.

Crane​ says she didn’t expect anyone besides her students to watch the video, so she’s been surprised to see her friends sharing her video. But she’s happy to do what she can to keep kids reading while they’re not in school.​