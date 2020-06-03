Wild Calf Coffee to begin new venture

The success of a locally-owned coffee company in Bainville, Montana is motivating the owners to start a new business venture.

Sara and Dustin Harmon wanted to bring a little taste of Seattle to the Midwest, so they created Wild Calf Coffee in 2017. They roast, package, and ship their products right from their backyard. Now, you can find their products on the shelves of grocery and gift stores throughout North Dakota and Montana. The ongoing success prompted them to create a tasting-room they want to open to the public in August or September.

Sara Harmon said: “They can try different roasts there. We don’t plan on being open every day. We just plan on doing pop-ups or special events, and maybe if you and a group of friends want to come out, we can do a special event like that, too; and just do lattes, and have a book club. There’s so many possibilities.”

Harmon says they sell coffee to stores, businesses and individuals through their website wildcalf.com. You can also find them on Facebook at Wild Calf.

