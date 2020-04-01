Whiting Petroleum files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company's filing comes after a continuous decline in oil prices that has seen prices hover around $20 a barrel.

In a statement the company's Chairman, President and CEO Bradley Holly cited "the severe downturn in oil and gas prices driven by uncertainty around the duration of the Saudi / Russia oil price war and the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Company has more than $585 million of cash on its balance sheet and says it expects to have sufficient liquidity to meet its financial obligations during the restructuring without the need for additional financing.