White Shield among three school districts approved for four-day week

The White Shield School District is one of three districts that will be seeing some changes to its schedule next year.

White Shield School District was approved for a four-day school week, following a decision from the state superintendent.

The school day will also be extended, now starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 3:39 p.m.

There will also be an option to take electives on Fridays.

The four-day week will allow eight Friday opportunities to assist students who may be struggling with coursework.

Hillcrest Seventh-Day Adventist Elementary, and Mandaree School District were also approved.

