White Shield among three school districts approved for four-day week

MINOT, N.D. - The White Shield School District is one of three districts that will be seeing some changes to its schedule next year.
White Shield School District was approved for a four-day school week, following a decision from the state superintendent.
The school day will also be extended, now starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 3:39 p.m.
There will also be an option to take electives on Fridays.
The four-day week will allow eight Friday opportunities to assist students who may be struggling with coursework.
Hillcrest Seventh-Day Adventist Elementary, and Mandaree School District were also approved.