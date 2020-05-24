While students are away, school renovations are underway

With students out of school, many maintenance and custodial crews have been hard at work with major renovation projects in their districts.

Bismarck Public Schools Facilities and Transportation Director Jason Mittlestadt said the biggest project they're working on is the remodeling of Northridge Elementary.

“In being kids aren't in the building right now we we're able to gain some ground you know on that project to hopefully help with the deadline at the end. The deadline was extremely tight," said Mittlestadt.

Mittlestadt said crews are finishing up renovating the classrooms and will soon start on the cafeteria and office spaces.

All remodeling and renovations are expect to be finished before school starts in the fall.