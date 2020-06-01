What to know if you plan on getting tested for COVID-19 Wednesday in Minot

Trinity Health and other community partners plan to team up for a free drive-up testing event this week.

It will be held at the state fairgrounds this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

People who want to get tested are advised to pre-register through a link on First District's website so they don't have to when they arrive at the fairgrounds.

A representative with First District said there will be 500 tests available, and results could take 24 to 72 hours to return.

Emergency Preparedness Response Coordinator Jose Estrada said the site will help identify where in Ward County to concentrate more testing efforts.

"Taking a little sample from a group of all the members of the community that way we can identify how many areas have positives that we don't know about. Once we identify them we can address the issue," said Estrada.

Minot Police, the North Dakota National Guard, and Ward County Emergency Services will also assist with the event.

Drivers can access the fairgrounds through 4th Avenue, beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Children 12 years of age and up can be tested.

