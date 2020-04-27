What to know about burn ban guidelines

Last week the Ward County Commissioners approved a fire emergency and burn ban that runs through Oct. 1. But that doesn't mean the end of summer bonfires.

Minot Rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol says it's more of a declaration, bringing safety measures into deciding when to burn.

"All we're doing is following the fire index guide, the Wildland Fire Index Guide. When we're in low and medium, controlled burns are allowable," Weltikol said.

Being allowed to have open and ground fires in pits, fields, and ditches becomes more uncertain as the index rises to "high." Weltikol says having a bonfire in a device designed for it is fine at the "high" level. But if the index elevates to very high, extreme, or red flag warning, there's absolutely no burning allowed.

"The key word there is 'ban.' A ban is you absolutely cannot do it. It can turn into a ban, but typically it does not," Weltikol said.

Weltikol says to keep in touch with the Minot Rural Fire Department or Central Dispatch before you burn.

"It's not really a ban. It's a guide. Call before you do even think of starting a fire to make sure it's safe to burn," Weltikol said.

Weltikol adds that it's "really critical" to have individual responsibility and fire tools handy, as it becomes difficult to staff volunteer firefighters during COVID-19.

You can reach the Minot Rural Fire Department at 701-838-6363 or Central Dispatch at 701-852-0111.

