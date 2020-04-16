What to do with your stimulus check

Stimulus checks are being deposited into bank accounts all over the country and many people are spending the funds on necessities.

The longevity of this pandemic is uncertain, so any source of income can be crucial.

According to financial experts, it’s important to spend this money wisely.

With so many ways to spend your cash, the opportunity to run through $1,200 can happen faster than you might think.

Securian financial advisor David Wald said, "We tend to spend it and we tend to spend it right away. That's exactly what the government is hoping you do, it’s hoping you don't put that in the bank account, they’re hoping you go out and spend that in the economy, to get that economy stimulated and going again."

Financial experts say that there are some things to keep in mind when you get your stimulus checks.

Wald said, "This is a different time so spending that wisely making sure that it's going towards your monthly staples like groceries, maybe it's the rent, your mortgage payment something like that, I think is really paramount right now.”

If you have the necessities covered to make it through the pandemic, Wald says it might be a good time to look at your debts.

Wald said: "I'd think you'd continue to service that debt. Don't get behind on your debt. Don't say well we're just not going to pay it, because if you stop paying it they may have a program like forbearance for you meaning you're not going to be penalized for not paying it, but that interest is still running on a lot of debts.

If your debts are under control, you have the option to invest.

Wald said, "There's lots of different investments out there and if you talk to your advisor, or if you do it yourself, you know, research where are we going to be five years, 10 years, 20 years from now; look at the long term.”

If you want to hang on to your money, you can always store it in a savings account.

"I think money markets or savings accounts, checking accounts they're good places right now to temporally put this money if you're not quite sure, and I hear a lot of times, 'well, I don't feel my money is working for me in a bank with low low interest rates [inaudible].' It's not going to work for you, but more so, it's going to be there for you if you should need it," said Wald.

Wald says the worse way to spend this stimulus check is to buy things you don't need.

If you are interested in investing yours stimulus check be sure to reach out to financial advisors in your area.

