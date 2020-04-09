What emergency declaration means for the City of Minot

The City of Minot remains under a state of emergency.

The order was first issued by the city manager in mid-March as a response to COVID-19.

It was then extended by the city council indefinitely.

A spokesperson for the city says the declaration opens up resources for the city.

The ordinance gives Mayor Shaun Sipma executive powers.

"The ability of close public parks, or close specific streets or manage the sale of certain items like water," said Derek Hackett, Minot public information officer.

It also enables the city to access disaster funds and aid.

"We know that congress passed several stimulus packages that do impact local governments and state governments. So being in a state of emergency allows us to have access to some of those resources," Hackett said.

Hackett said some costs caused by the pandemic could be reimbursed as well.

“We don't know what kind of reimbursement there may be from state and federal governments. We are just tracking the ones we incur so we know that we can apply for them,” Hackett said.

There is no date set on when the state of emergency will end.

Both the United States and the state of North Dakota are also under a state of emergency.

