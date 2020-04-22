West Acres Mall not reopening on April 30, no new date set

West Acres Mall is extending its closure beyond the April 30 date the mall set earlier this month, with no new timeline on when it plans to reopen.

The mall closed in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, West Acres announced on its Facebook page that extending the temporary closure is the “best, and only, way to continue to protect the health and safety of our community, customers, and staff.”

The Fargo-based mall also isn’t prepared to set a new reopening date.

According to the mall, the next announcement it makes will include a date and an outlined reopening strategy “with the proper protocols and safety measures in place.”