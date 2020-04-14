'We’re Not There Yet'

With the announcement that Trinity Hospital will be furloughing hundreds of its employees, the question then becomes: what happens afterwards?

While other states are seeing a rise in demand for medical personnel, North Dakota's curve has been slow and progressive. So, the demand just isn't there for medical personnel; at least not now.

So, what happens if these furloughed people find jobs in other states, will they come back North Dakota? Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) said he’s not concerned.

“I think there may be creative ways for hospitals to retain their staff and get reimbursed as opposed to furlough them. I would get that that would be on your game plan as a business leader to say, 'hey, how do we navigate this huge downturn in revenue, but there could be multiple ways that health care organizations could receive aid,” Burgum said,

While North Dakota's continuing to prepare for a possible spike in cases later on, there are other states that are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Out east, there’s a group of governors who are already planning on the re-opening their economies months down the road. While those projections still include a 12 to 18-month window, Governor Burgum said that when approaching these regional approaches to re-opening economies, those conversations aren't happening in the Midwest.

“The best way for us to think about opening up the economy, as we've talked about would be to have an increased amount of testing, and then from that testing, when we find positives, do really comprehensive and thoughtful systematic approaches to contact tracing,” Burgum said

While some other States are seeing their curves shortened and come back down, North Dakota is still monitoring potential hotspots. One of them was Mountrail County, which received targeted testing over the weekend. And according to the DOH, the positive case ratio in that county dropped from 14% to 7% thanks to those test results.

And when talking to the Governor about where this thing is going to go, he says that unlike the states out east, he doesn't think this thing is behind us.

