WellnessWednesday: Stay Connected

This week’s Wellness Wednesday tip is to stay connected with friends, family and your community.

Keeping in touch with others is even more difficult in this time of social distancing, but medical experts and researchers say it’s important to slowing cognitive decline and improving quality of life.

This week, the Dickinson assisted living and basic care facility Evergreen brings a unique way to stay connected during the pandemic.

Evergreen staff have been scheduling parades for their residents so the community can show them they matter. A Father’s Day parade is planned for this Sunday.

