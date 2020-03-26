Weddings canceled, put on hold due to coronavirus

Events are being canceled across the board, and that includes weddings.

Megan Skjonsby and Travis Vatnsdal have been planning their wedding for a year. They got the news their venue was closed for the date they had set. Now they're left scrambling to tie the knot.

It's a day many people dream about from a young age. Now, being canceled or put on hold.

"It's really put everything into perspective. I know the day we get married is not going to meet our expectations of what I always thought it would be. But, it's just made us realize we're here for the marriage part of it. Not the flowers. Not the decorations," said Bride-to-be Skjonsby.

Skjonsby and Vatnsdal got engaged in April last year and immediately started planning for their special day.

First, their honey moon trip was canceled. Then, they got the call from their venue that it was a no go.

"At that point, obviously that sucked, but it was almost a relief in a way because the uncertainty was gone. The uncertainty was the worst part of it," Skjonsby said.

Dreams to Meet Event Planning owner Rachel Hornbacher knows the stress of re-planning a wedding all too well. She's in her first year of business as a wedding and event planner and has had to deal with rescheduling.

"If the date that you want doesn't work for everyone, it could mean scratching that whole wedding. All of the money you put into it, all of your deposits are lost. And, rescheduling the whole thing over again," said Hornbacher.

The venue, music, decor, flowers, cake and catering are lost.

But just like Megan, Rachel said the most stressful part is the uncertainty.

Skjonsby and Vatnsdal have re-planned a small, intimate wedding to tie the knot. She says they plan to have a big wedding in the future so she can get her walk down the aisle.

