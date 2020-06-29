Watford city fireworks ban

The Mayor of Watford City has signed a Fireworks Emergency Ban, prohibiting the discharge and sale of fireworks within city limits.

McKenzie County Commissioners declared a fireworks ban Friday, but that did not apply to people within city limits.

Usually, fireworks are allowed in Watford City starting June 29. Mayor Philip Riely says he made the decision to ban fireworks this year due to dry conditions.

The Watford City Police Department says they’ve already received several firework complaints within the last few days. Violators can be charged with a Class B Misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment and $1,500 in fines.

Mayor Riely says the ban will be reevaluated on a daily basis as we get closer to the 4th of July.

