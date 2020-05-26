Watford City man charged after pursuit

A Watford City man faces nine charges after police say he led officers on a chase on May 19.

Officers say they tried to pull over 56-year-old Lance Jorgenson on Highway 23 as he was going toward Watford City.

Jorgenson wouldn’t stop, so police chased him. When they got him to stop, officers say Jorgenson refused to get out of his car. Police say they used pepper spray, then dragged him out and arrested him.

Jorgenson faces charges including driving under the influence and on a suspended license, fleeing police, resisting arrest, as well as carrying a concealed weapon.

