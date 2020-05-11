Watford City man arrested for having sex with 14-year-old

According to deputies, a 20-year-old Watford City man is charged with gross sexual imposition after having sex with a 14-year-old.

McKenzie County deputies says Kimari Marsh admitted to having sex with the teen at least 10 times since January.

According to deputies, there were inappropriate pictures and videos of the teen on Marsh’s phone.

Marsh was charged with GSI, three counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a minor, and possession of certain materials.

His bond is set at $75,000.

