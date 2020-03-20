Watford City drive-by COVID-19 testing

This week around 50 people have been tested at the Anova Family Health Center, and staff have gotten about 35 of those tests back, all negative.

The process starts with a phone call. If the caller’s symptoms are consistent with COVID-19, they schedule an appointment where a healthcare professional, dressed in full PPE, takes two swab samples. The police department takes the tests to labs in Bismarck, and the results are available within 24 hours.

Nobody scheduled appointments for Friday, and the footage we captured was just a demonstration with a healthy employee. The clinic has been busy though, administering as many as 15 tests in a day.

Trista Nicholson, a registered nurse said, “It has been a little bit crazy, but we have pushed out some of our patients that we would regularly see in the clinic to other facilities so we can continue onto the testing and keep up with that.”

They have around 60 more COVID-19 tests on-hand. Oilfield companies have donated suits, masks and gloves to make sure the clinic has enough to keep themselves properly protected.

