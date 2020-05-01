Watford City airport will soon get a $24 million makeover

Private planes for general aviation, flight instruction, and corporate companies currently utilize the Watford City Municipal Airport, but there’s a demand for operating larger aircraft. A new navigation, lighting system, and 6,550 foot concrete runway and taxi-way will replace the out-dated 4,400 foot asphalt runway, allowing bigger planes to land in Watford City.

Watford City Municipal Airport Manager Luke Taylor said, “We’ve seen a significant increase in traffic over the past 10 years, and we expect demand to continue to increase as the population continues to increase.”

Taylor added that luckily, the federal, state, and local funds were already secured for the project before COVID-19 and oil prices created a slow down in air traffic demand.

Construction will start on May 18, and the airport will continue to operate as usual until April of 2021. The new runway is scheduled to be complete by October of next year.

