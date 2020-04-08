Watford City PD asking for help following vehicle shooting

Watford City Police are looking for information about a shooting early Wednesday morning on the 500 block of 6th Ave NE.

Police say witnesses reported an early 2000-model four-door sedan pulled into an alley and fired one shot into a parked car before speeding off. It happened at about 5:15 a.m. No injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.

Police say if you have any information or surveillance video from the area, or the intersection of Main Street North and 17th AVE NE to call investigators at 701-444-2400.

