Water rates are up: Bismarck residents now pay more to use more

Last spring, Bismarck sent more than 7,000 residents a letter telling them their water usage rates were going up. Now, those people are beginning to feel the effects.

A study Bismarck Public Works concluded in 2018 drove their decision to increase the cost of water units.

One unit of water is equal to 748 gallons and they say some residents are choosing to use 65 units, more than 48,000 gallons, in a single month, overloading the city’s current system

.

Winter water needs and summer water needs are vastly different in North Dakota.

Public Works leaders said bad grades from 2017 in legal precedence, common practice, and fairness drove them to begin charging more to those who use more water.

They said this will help protect prices for those who don't use much water, while also gaining investment for additional treatment and storage so those who want to continue to irrigate their lawns, can do so.

"It really is more of that higher level of use and that really is the use that pushes us to have to construct new storage and new treatment processes and a lot of costs within the water system. And that's what really drives the majority of our costs for infrastructure. And that's why, when we look at the cost of service, that truly is our most expensive rate because it's the most cost to provide that service. But even that top rate is a penny a gallon," said Director of Utility Operations Michelle Klose.

But different neighborhoods have different needs depending on lawn sizes in the area. One homeowner says his water bill is expected to increase by $700, while another homeowner says hers will only increase by $70.

"Yes, the water bills are higher, but you have the option to water as much as you want or cut it back," said homeowner Sandy Olson.

While some are choosing to keep watering at the same rate, many have decided to stop or slow their watering.

But Bismarck Public Works leaders said that may actually help.

"So, if people are using less water, and we are seeing a little bit of that. Less use than 2017 and 2017 was a very dry year and this is a very dry year. It actually helps us to have water available for drinking water and showers in the morning," said Klose.

Last summer saw plenty of rain, but this summer's already quite dry, leaving homeowners feeling stuck...choosing between a dry lawn or taking a hit on their personal budget.

You can visit bismarcknd.gov for more information on the city's water services.

