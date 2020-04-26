Water outage on part of Turtle Mountain Reservation

Roughly 400 households in the northern segment of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian Reservation are without water, according to Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

Turtle Mountain Public Utilities workers are trying to locate and repair the leak.

In the meantime, public utilities as well as the the chairman are working to get bottled water to residents who need it.

Residents can call the on-call person with public utilities if they need bottled water at: (701) 550-5017. Azure says he is located at the Dunseith Day School with water supplies for those in need.