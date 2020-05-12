Warrant issued for woman wanted for killing Texas driver

A Fort Yates woman is wanted for vehicular homicide after Police say she caused an accident killing a Texas man.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Terri Yellowhammer was driving to Fort Yates and failed to negotiate a curve on May 6.

According to the affidavit, Yellowhammer overcorrected and hit another vehicle, killing one of the occupants and injuring a second.

Yellowhammer told troopers she had smoked meth the night before.

Court documents say a blood test is pending for Yellowhammer.

Troopers say her license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Yellowhammer is wanted for criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular injury, driving under suspension and reckless endangerment.

