Ward County voters say no to continuing weather modification program

Voters in Ward County voted to not continue funding the controversial weather modification program.

According to County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad, 10,873 votes of no were cast, compared to 1,884 votes of yes.

The program involves spraying chemicals on storm clouds to suppress hail. Advocates for the program say it helps prevent crop damage, though those against the program contend it aggravates drought conditions by driving away much-need rain.

Last year, the Ward County Commissioners allocated $55,500 in the 2020 budget to run the weather modification program through the June election.

The results are unofficial.