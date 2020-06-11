Ward County voters extend half-cent sales tax

Ward County voted yes to 20 more years of paying a half a cent more in sales tax.

According to the North Dakota Secretary of State website, more than 68 percent of Ward County voters elected to keep the increase.

Commissioners say it was proposed in 2013 to help build Ward County buildings including the Ward County Jail.

It would have expired before 2023, but now that has been pushed back to 2043.

Ward County Commissioner Alan Walter said the county will use the money to finish paying off those buildings and repair Ward County roads.

“Roads leading up to Minot and around Minot for the farm traffic, after the building and the payments are done, it'll be used to make those road improvements and repair bridges and replace bridges and also repair culverts and replace culverts,” said Walter.

Out of more than 12,000 votes, more than 8,000 voters elected to keep the increased sales tax.