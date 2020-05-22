Ward County to conduct follow-up mass COVID-19 testing for Sheriff's Office, jail

Ward County will conduct a follow-up COVID-19 mass testing event for the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center, following several positive cases across county law enforcement workers.

Ward County Emergency Manager Jennifer Wiechmann said the testing is tentatively set for May 29, though that date is subject to change.

The testing would encompass all staff and inmates.

A recent mass testing event revealed three positive cases within the Sheriff’s Department, and six positives within the Detention Center.

In the testing, 18 Sheriff’s Department employees tested negative, and 39 Detention Center employees tested negative.