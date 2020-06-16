Ward County sees record turnout for June mail-in election

Ward County voters turned out in record numbers for last week's mail-in election, according to county election officials.

Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad told the County Commissioners Tuesday that voters cast more than 13,000 mail-in ballots.

During canvassing, poll workers rejected more than 170 votes, with reasons ranging from late postmarks or having missing or incorrect signatures.

Smestad said that they added 45 qualified votes to the final total.

The county will notify those whose votes did not count.

“Some of them receive letters because they didn't sign their envelope affidavit. So that's something that we do, and then now those that were rejected by the canvassing board for those same reasons, or whatever, will receive another letter explaining why their ballot was not counted,” said Smestad.

Smestad said that the elections results stayed the same after canvassing.

