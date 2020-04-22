Ward County leaders to discuss whether to reopen Admin Building next month

Ward County employees could be returning to the office soon.

Ward County commissioners say they will discuss the county's approach to the coronavirus at their next meeting on May 5.

The administrative building could be opened back up to the public.

"We will be discussing what a good time would be to open the doors, at what point will start transitioning back our work force who is working remotely," Shelly Weppler, County Commissioner, said.

About 26 percent of the county's employees work remotely.

Weppler said the May 5th meeting does not mean they will not consider opening sooner.

