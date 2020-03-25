Ward County leaders offer tips on making facemasks

If you are having a hard time finding a surgical face mask to help protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, there are a couple ways you can make your own.

The Ward County website has provided two patterns that can be used to make a mask.

You don't need too many items, just a sewing machine, tight woven fabric, and some elastic.

If you want to sew your own face mask, you can find the link to the patterns by following this link: https://www.co.ward.nd.us/530/Surgical-Mask-Patterns?fbclid=IwAR2kW6pMG3_oLIWOy0p3kO38l4xJ46tf47hK7BKYAa3Py_bp8ZihD9E24bQ

