Ward County leaders discuss whether to reopen admin building

Ward County Commissioners discussed the county's approach to the coronavirus in a meeting Tuesday.

About 26 percent of the county's employees that usually work in the Ward County Administration building will have to wait a little longer to return.

John Fjeldahl, chairman of the Ward County Commission, updated the public on the decision at the weekly Minot COVID-19 press conference.

"It was decided by the committee to continue our operating policies as is,” said Fjeldahl.

For weeks Ward County businesses have been locked, only accessible by appointment.

"We did form a committee, and the committee will start working on changing the guidelines and changing the access to our buildings and help to bring our employees back into the buildings to serve the public,” said Fjeldahl.

The committee will form a recommendation to present to the commission soon.

"In less than two weeks, so look for the change on how we access buildings,” said Fjeldahl.

Fjeldahl said the county court house will reopen for trial on July 6.

For more information on how to make an appointment with the county, visit their website.

