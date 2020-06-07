Ward County leaders address reopening of facilities

Ward County announced that it will reopen its buildings next week.

Ward County Emergency Manager Jennifer Wiechmann announced at Tuesday's Minot press conference that the Ward County Administration Building will open back up to the public Thurs., June 11.

The buildings have been accessible by appointment only for nearly three full months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is opening four days before the city of Minot.

"A little bit ahead of the city, but we will also be taking all of the precautions, similar to what Mark (Jantzer) had mentioned. We won't be requiring masking or anything alike in our building, but they are available upon request to our patrons," said Wiechmann.

Many Ward County employees were tested for the coronavirus last week, all those tests came back negative.