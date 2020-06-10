Ward County election officials address Tuesday's tech glitch

Primary elections may be over but staff at the Ward County Auditor’s office are still hard at work. After a technical glitch delayed election results Tuesday night, staff are taking extra measures to ensure accurate results.

In the middle of an already tricky election season, the Ward County Auditor's Office hit another snag while counting votes, when a faulty thumb drive caused a four hour delay of election results.

After tallying votes, staff hit a delay when a thumb drive compatible with the polling machine refused to read information.

Staff were able to find a backup thumb drive and recount around 12,000 ballots to ensure accurate results.

Devra Smestad, the Ward County Auditor/Treasurer, said the thumb drive was the only thing to malfunction despite being tested and operational before elections.

"The machine was working just fine, it's the thumb drive that went bad in the middle of everything. Because it tested great right before but you know, they have a tendency sometimes to go bad when you least expect it and that's what happened," said Smestad.

She said staff will continue to test equipment before and after elections to ensure numbers are correct.

"We actually did two different test decks and the results came out exactly how we wanted them before the election. We did that today with the test decks and now we're doing our post-election audit one more time and checking all the ballots," said Smestad.

Poll workers are working on identifying any canvassing votes, and collecting ballots still being mailed in.

The final results will be available Monday after canvassing votes have been counted.

