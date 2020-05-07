Ward County deputy bonding with new K9 partner

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department just added a new four-legged member to the force.

Dep. Michael Miller selected Baxi, a Belgian Malinois as his partner earlier this week.

The two are currently in Indiana spending time bonding before heading off to six weeks of training, where they will learn to work together in different scenarios like searching, tracking and bite work.

Miller says he worked with the Minot Police Department to prepare for the responsibility.

“I've been training with MINOT PD officers for the past, 4,5,6 months. Kind of taking bites from their dogs seeing what it's like. Just kind of training with Narcotic work and everything. And I think they actually kind of played a part in me being selected was they saw that I was out there doing the extra stuff,” said Miller.

After they finish training, Miller and Baxi will return ready to hit the streets, making Baxi the department’s first K9 officer.

Images courtesy: Michael Miller / Ward County Sheriff’s Department

