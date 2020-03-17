Ward County declares local health emergency

Ward County is joining other local municipalities in declaring a local health emergency due to the positive COVID-19 case within its jurisdiction.

The declaration will open up the county to funding related to preventing and responding to the spread of novel coronavirus.

It makes the county eligible for 75 percent reimbursement by FEMA under the Public Assistance program, so long as the costs are not covered by the North Dakota Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control.

First District Health Unit in Minot will hold a press conference at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday where local healthcare providers and infectious disease specialists will discuss the local approach.

