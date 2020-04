The Ward County Commission approved a fire emergency and burn ban Tuesday.

The declaration cites abnormally dry conditions and high winds, causing several rural fires and costs that may exceed available resources.

The ban includes garbage/pit burning, campfires, and burning of farm or crop land.

The ban runs through Oct. 1.

The violation of the ban is a Class-B misdemeanor. Violators could face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine if convicted.