Ward County Sheriff discusses policies if jail inmates develop COVID-19 symptoms

The Ward County Sheriff Department recently discussed how they are handling inmates with COVID-19 symptoms.

At Tuesday's Minot press conference, Sheriff Robert Roed told the public that staff has taken a number of precautions including preparing a separate cell block for sick inmates.

While no one in custody in the Ward County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus yet, Roed said they are equipped to quarantine sick inmates.

"We do have four cell blocks in the old jail that have been set aside, sanitized, and ready to go. So if something like that were to come up, we do have the ability to isolate those particular inmates," said Roed.

Those patients would also get access to medical care.

"We have nurse practitioners that come in five days a week for sick call and that helps us keep up with some that," said Roed.

The Ward County Sheriff's Department will be part of a targeted testing effort this Friday.

Roed said inmates will also be included.

"The inmates will be part of that Friday test, so any inmate in jail currently, on Friday will be tested at that time," said Roed.

Staff at the jail will also be tested.

Again, no inmates in the Ward County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, but Sheriff Roed did say the staff is separating inmates with symptoms from the rest of people in jail.

