Ward County K-9 Deputy Baxi's first day on patrol

The newest four-legged addition to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department hit the streets for his first patrol Wednesday.

Baxi, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, returned with his handler Dep. Michael Miller to Ward County earlier this week.

Baxi is trained in tracking, narcotics detection, and apprehension, and was sworn in during a short ceremony with Sheriff Bob Roed on Monday.

Miller says Baxi will continue training at home with Minot PD and their K-9 unit.

“This is going to be actually Baxi's first time meeting a lot of those guys and training with them so, he's excited, I know they're excited and we're ready to be a good team," said Miller.

Baxi is the department's first K-9 deputy. Donations helped the department purchase Baxi as well as outfit a new vehicle for the team.

