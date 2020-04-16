Ward County June 9 elections will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballots

The June 9 elections in Ward County will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballots.

The Ward County Commissioners made the decision at their April 7 meeting, according to County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad.

Smestad tells Your News Leader that residents across the county will have to apply to receive a ballot, and the applications with a self-addressed envelope will be sent out to residents likely next week by the Secretary of State’s Office.

When residents fill out the application and return it, ballots will be sent out to residents across the county to vote, with candidates based on where they live.

Smestad suggests that if residents have recently moved, that they update their mailing address on the applications so the ballots go to the right place.

Those who mail their ballots in must have them postmarked by June 8.

If a resident drops off their ballot at a location, it must be dropped off by 4 p.m. on election day, June 9.

The drop-off locations across the county are as follows:

-Kenmare City Hall

-Burlington City Hall

-Berthold City Hall

-Surrey City Hall

-Ryder City Hall

-Makoti Community Center

-Ward County Administration Building (drop-off box at County Library)

Those who don’t receive their applications should contact the Ward County Auditor’s Office at: (701) 857-6420

