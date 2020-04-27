Ward County Bar Association members support grocery, retail workers

A group of Minot-area attorneys are doing what they can to support those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Ward County Bar Association will be rewarding people in the grocery, delivery, and retail industries by working with Minot businesses to provide them with meals and beverages.

Today, Cash Wise was treated with lunch.

One attorney told us it is the least they could do for the people that risk their safety by coming to work every day.

“We started reading articles that were talking about how maybe it wasn't safe to go into a grocery store anymore, or maybe they should start restricting some of those things. We were trying to figure out how we could give back. We just thought this was one way to show these workers how much we truly do appreciate being able to run to the grocery store,” said Carrie Francis.

Francis said more workers will be surprised this week.

