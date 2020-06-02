Ward County Admin Building to reopen June 11

The Ward County Administration Building will reopen to public access Thurs., June 11.

The Ward County Commissioners made the decision to settle on that date at their meeting Tuesday morning, according to Commissioner Shelly Weppler.

The facilities had been closed to public access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioners had intended to reopen at the end of May, but extended the closure following a spike in positive COVID-19 results among County employees late last month.

However, most of the positive test results retested as negative, following an equipment malfunction at the state lab.

