Warbird pilot to commemorate VE Day anniversary Friday in Minot

Warbird pilot Warren Pietsch will be flying above Minot Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the end of World War II in Europe.

Pietsch grew up in an aviation family in Minot and got to hear firsthand accounts of what World War II pilots fought through.

He said it's an honor to remember what they did for America by flying over the Magic City.

"I want to be out there, and I want to remind people that those sacrifices were made. [Sacrifices are being made] now by our society to try to beat [COVID-19}, a foe that maybe we weren't quite ready for. We're trying to beat that, and we will because we're a great country," said Pietsch.

The Dakota Territory Air Museum was set to bring a fleet of six planes to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the anniversary with a flyover of more than 120 planes. That was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving this opportunity to fly on Friday at noon and 5 p.m.

