Warbird flyover in Minot marks VE Day anniversary

The Dakota Territory Air Museum commemorated the 75th anniversary of VE Day Friday with a flyover atop the Magic City.

Warren Pietsch took off in a P-51D Mustang to remember the end of World War II in Europe. Growing up in a Minot aviation family, he got to hear firsthand accounts of what World War II pilots fought through.

"You'd see a 75 or 80-year-old man climb into one of these airplanes that'd he'd flown 50 years earlier. He would go right back to being an 18-year-old. His hand would be on the throttle, and he would recognize every gauge," said Pietsch.

Pietsch says it's an unbelievable opportunity to ponder their missions as he flies.

"It's awe-inspiring for me to sit in one of those airplanes and think about what happened in the past. Those young men had to be scared to death," said Pietsch.

He says it's an honor to remember what they did for America by flying over the Magic City.

"Having the opportunity and the honor to meet the people who kept our freedoms by fighting for this country, it grows every time I meet somebody," said Pietsch.

The Dakota Territory Air Museum was set to bring a fleet of six planes to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the anniversary with a flyover of more than 120 planes. That was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Pietsch made his flight over Minot.

