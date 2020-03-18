Walt’s Market provides free lunch to students

COVID-19 concerns prompted North Dakota’s Governor to shut down schools this week, along with the school-lunch program. Walt’s Market owner Shanna Zaste said school lunch is sometimes one of the few good meals children get in a day, so she teamed up with Jer Bears Sno Shack, Mondak Computer Repair, and Badlands Lock Pros to provide free lunch to students.

On top of its regular business, Walt’s Market is made sack lunches for more students than they originally thought; around 50 walked in Wednesday.

Melissa DomPierre Mother of Four said: “It’s so helpful. It’s kind of a scary time right now with all the stores being sold out of almost everything, so this just helps out a lot.”

The idea started when a customer called up Zaste to get the ball rolling.

Zaste said now others are joining in, adding: “Had customers coming in, donating out of pocket. It’s just been awesome, and that’s kind of what this whole town is. Aside from the chaos of the toilet paper and the whatever shortage that’s one thing people still have that kindness.”

Workers will prepare meals until Friday, but with the donations it’s received, Walt’s Market could continue giving out lunches for another week.

Zaste is talking with the school district to see what plans they have if the school closure continues.

