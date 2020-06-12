Waiting for a winner

The Primary may have been Tuesday, but some races do not have declared winners. The Republican State Treasurer Race has a clear leader, but neither candidate has declared themselves the winner.

State representatives Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, and Daniel Johnston, R-Kathryn, have run a race filled with competing ads and competing endorsements. But now the drama is playing out well after the voting has finished.

On Tuesday night, Thomas Beadle held a five-point lead, and even has a check mark next to his name as the winner on the Secretary of State's website. However, he's not the declared winner.

Despite a 4,800 vote margin, the race is still undecided because of thousands of uncounted mail-in ballots.

"Votes tend to track the same way, so you just don't know. So if it's a fairly wide margin now, you'll probably know with the results on Monday for sure,” Elections Director Brian Newby said.

Of the 196,000 mail-in ballots requested, 157,000 of them were returned for Tuesday's count. An 80% turnout. But that leaves 41,000 ballots unaccounted for.

"You have certain reasons why they may not send them back. It's possible they didn't get the ballot, they lost the ballot, they just decided they didn't care, they might have forgotten. So where that 80% goes, I don't see that 80% going above 90. But we're kind of interested in seeing where we end, as well,” Newby said.

So what happens to those other uncounted 41,000 ballots?

While the entire primary was technically an absentee election, ballots that weren't returned in time for Tuesday's count will be treated as absentee ballots.

The ones postmarked by Monday June 8th will still be counted, they just haven't been collected and included into the results... yet.

Counties will be certifying their election results on Monday, and then the state will sign off the following Friday. We should know who all the winners are by Monday, unless an automatic recount is triggered by a 1% margin.

